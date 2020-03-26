Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) and Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kansas City Southern (KSU – Research Report) and Teladoc (TDOC – Research Report).

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

In a report released today, Allison Landry from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern, with a price target of $179.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 60.9% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kansas City Southern with a $164.15 average price target, representing a 23.1% upside. In a report issued on March 16, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released yesterday, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -6.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tivity Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teladoc with a $133.84 average price target, representing a -9.6% downside. In a report issued on March 12, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $130.00 price target.

