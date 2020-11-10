Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Icf International (NASDAQ: ICFI) and Six Flags (NYSE: SIX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Icf International (ICFI – Research Report) and Six Flags (SIX – Research Report).

Icf International (ICFI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Icf International yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 76.8% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Icf International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.00.

Six Flags (SIX)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 74.3% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Six Flags is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.88, a -21.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

