August 5, 2021

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) and Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Hyatt Hotels (HResearch Report) and Kforce (KFRCResearch Report).

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels on August 3 and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 53.4% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Hyatt Hotels has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.63, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Kforce (KFRC)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Marcon from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Kforce, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.91, close to its 52-week high of $64.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 81.8% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Ceridian HCM Holding, and ManpowerGroup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kforce with a $67.00 average price target, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

