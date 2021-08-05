Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) and Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Hyatt Hotels (H – Research Report) and Kforce (KFRC – Research Report).

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels on August 3 and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 53.4% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Hyatt Hotels has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.63, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Kforce (KFRC)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Marcon from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Kforce, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.91, close to its 52-week high of $64.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 81.8% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Ceridian HCM Holding, and ManpowerGroup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kforce with a $67.00 average price target, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

