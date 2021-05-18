Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT), Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE: TUFN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT – Research Report), Grand Canyon Education (LOPE – Research Report) and Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN – Research Report).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Buy rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings on May 13 and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 61.0% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.67, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education on May 13 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 70.5% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Nielsen Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grand Canyon Education is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.50, a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on Tufin Software Technologies on May 13 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.08, close to its 52-week low of $6.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 69.0% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tufin Software Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.40, a 51.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

