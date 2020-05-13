Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Foundation Building Materials (NYSE: FBM) and Univar (NYSE: UNVR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Foundation Building Materials (FBM – Research Report) and Univar (UNVR – Research Report).

Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on Foundation Building Materials yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 46.8% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Foundation Building Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Univar (UNVR)

In a report released yesterday, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Univar, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 48.7% success rate. Fischer covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Berry Global Group.

Univar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.48, a 59.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.50 price target.

