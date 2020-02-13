February 13, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Expedia (EXPEResearch Report) and TripAdvisor (TRIPResearch Report).

Expedia (EXPE)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Expedia today and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 63.9% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, GoDaddy, and trivago.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Expedia with a $124.64 average price target, which is a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt assigned a Hold rating to TripAdvisor today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.64, close to its 52-week low of $27.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 69.0% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

TripAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.14, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
