May 12, 2020

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) and United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Eldorado Resorts (ERIResearch Report) and United Natural Foods (UNFIResearch Report).

Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli reiterated a Buy rating on Eldorado Resorts today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.7% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eldorado Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.08, representing a -5.8% downside. In a report issued on April 27, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

United Natural Foods (UNFI)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Hold rating to United Natural Foods today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.68, close to its 52-week high of $13.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 61.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

United Natural Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

