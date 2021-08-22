Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Ebay (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Ebay (EBAY – Research Report) and Adtalem Global Education (ATGE – Research Report).

Ebay (EBAY)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained a Buy rating on Ebay on August 19 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.36, close to its 52-week high of $76.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.00, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 9, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

In a report issued on August 19, Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Adtalem Global Education, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 68.8% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Nielsen Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Adtalem Global Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.33, implying a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

