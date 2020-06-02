Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) and Fat Brands (NASDAQ: FAT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cumulus Media (CMLS – Research Report) and Fat Brands (FAT – Research Report).

Cumulus Media (CMLS)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Cumulus Media, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.18, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.1% and a 34.0% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cumulus Media is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Fat Brands (FAT)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Hold rating on Fat Brands. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 41.3% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Fat Brands has an analyst consensus of Hold.

