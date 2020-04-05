Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Casey’s General (NASDAQ: CASY) and Dollar General (NYSE: DG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Casey’s General (CASY – Research Report) and Dollar General (DG – Research Report).

Casey’s General (CASY)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Hold rating on Casey’s General on April 3 and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.57, close to its 52-week low of $114.02.

Nattel has an average return of 0.1% when recommending Casey’s General.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is ranked #2219 out of 6213 analysts.

Casey’s General has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.75, representing a 27.5% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $130.00 price target.

Dollar General (DG)

In a report issued on April 3, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General, with a price target of $179.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $162.20, close to its 52-week high of $167.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar General with a $175.00 average price target, a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $175.00 price target.

