Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP), Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Canadian Pacific (CP – Research Report), Anthem (ANTM – Research Report) and Tractor Supply (TSCO – Research Report).

Canadian Pacific (CP)

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific today and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $265.55, close to its 52-week high of $267.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 82.8% success rate. Chamoun covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Norfolk Southern.

Canadian Pacific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $276.13, representing a 5.1% upside. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $291.00 price target.

Anthem (ANTM)

In a report released today, Kevin Fischbeck from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Anthem, with a price target of $324.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $264.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischbeck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 74.4% success rate. Fischbeck covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Encompass Health, Universal Health, and Surgery Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anthem with a $348.71 average price target.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 73.1% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Tractor Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.80, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $115.00 price target.

