Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: AutoZone (NYSE: AZO), Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) and IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on AutoZone (AZOResearch Report), Tailored Brands (TLRDResearch Report) and IHS Markit (INFOResearch Report).

AutoZone (AZO)

In a report released today, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone, with a price target of $1090.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $789.45, close to its 52-week low of $730.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

AutoZone has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1199.80, implying a 50.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1259.00 price target.

Tailored Brands (TLRD)

In a report released today, Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Tailored Brands, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Trussell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Burlington Stores, and Designer Brands.

Tailored Brands has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.00, which is a 320.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

IHS Markit (INFO)

Deutsche Bank analyst Ashish Sabadra maintained a Buy rating on IHS Markit today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.35, close to its 52-week low of $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sabadra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.2% success rate. Sabadra covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, TransUnion, and Equifax.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IHS Markit with a $80.18 average price target, a 46.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

