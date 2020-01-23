Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) and Community Health (NYSE: CYH)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amazon (AMZN – Research Report), Kansas City Southern (KSU – Research Report) and Community Health (CYH – Research Report).

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released yesterday, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $2020.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1887.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 64.9% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2172.31, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2350.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Kansas City Southern, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $164.81, close to its 52-week high of $168.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Kansas City Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.83, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $164.00 price target.

Community Health (CYH)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Community Health, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Community Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.