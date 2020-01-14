Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Abercrombie Fitch (NYSE: ANF) and Tilly’s (NYSE: TLYS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF – Research Report) and Tilly’s (TLYS – Research Report).

Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abercrombie Fitch with a $16.67 average price target, a -6.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Tilly’s (TLYS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Buy rating on Tilly’s today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 48.7% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.

Tilly’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

