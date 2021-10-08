Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC), Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Warrior Met Coal (HCC – Research Report), Louisiana-Pacific (LPX – Research Report) and Albemarle (ALB – Research Report).

Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

In a report issued on August 31, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Warrior Met Coal, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.92, close to its 52-week high of $28.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Warrior Met Coal has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.50, implying a -14.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Louisiana-Pacific on September 8 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Louisiana-Pacific with a $73.00 average price target.

Albemarle (ALB)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Albemarle on September 10 and set a price target of $246.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $222.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Albemarle with a $256.57 average price target, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

