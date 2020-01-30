January 30, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Wacker Chemie AG (Other OTC: WKCMF) and LANXESS (Other OTC: LNXSF)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMFResearch Report) and LANXESS (LNXSFResearch Report).

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report released yesterday, Sebastian Bray from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Wacker Chemie AG, with a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.45, close to its 52-week low of $64.46.

Bray has an average return of 6.1% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Bray is ranked #4043 out of 5868 analysts.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $81.67, representing a 19.3% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Societe Generale also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR72.00 price target.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Anthony Manning upgraded LANXESS to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.23.

Manning has an average return of 25.6% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Manning is ranked #3756 out of 5868 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.81, which is a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, MainFirst also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR63.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

