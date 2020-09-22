September 22, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: United States Steel (NYSE: X) and IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on United States Steel (XResearch Report) and IAMGOLD (IAGResearch Report).

United States Steel (X)

In a report released yesterday, Curt Woodworth from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on United States Steel, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 54.2% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Cleveland-Cliffs.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United States Steel is a Hold with an average price target of $6.59.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IAMGOLD (IAG)

In a report released yesterday, Fahad Tariq from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 74.3% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Hudbay Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAMGOLD is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.92.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019