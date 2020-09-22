Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: United States Steel (NYSE: X) and IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on United States Steel (X – Research Report) and IAMGOLD (IAG – Research Report).

United States Steel (X)

In a report released yesterday, Curt Woodworth from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on United States Steel, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 54.2% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Cleveland-Cliffs.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United States Steel is a Hold with an average price target of $6.59.

IAMGOLD (IAG)

In a report released yesterday, Fahad Tariq from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 74.3% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Hudbay Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAMGOLD is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.92.

