Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Methanex (MEOH – Research Report) and Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ – Research Report).

Methanex (MEOH)

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng maintained a Buy rating on Methanex on November 27 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.20, close to its 52-week high of $42.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 78.3% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Methanex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.67, which is a -15.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

In a report issued on November 27, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Turquoise Hill Resources, with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Nexa Resources SA, and Warrior Met Coal.

Turquoise Hill Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.86.

