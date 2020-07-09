Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Lundin Gold (Other OTC: FTMNF), Trilogy Metals (NYSE MKT: TMQ) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Lundin Gold (FTMNF – Research Report), Trilogy Metals (TMQ – Research Report) and Endeavour Silver (EXK – Research Report).

Lundin Gold (FTMNF)

In a report released today, Kerry Smith from Haywood upgraded Lundin Gold to Buy, with a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.38, close to its 52-week high of $10.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is ranked #2168 out of 6762 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lundin Gold with a $9.86 average price target, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Trilogy Metals, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 46.7% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Centerra Gold, and Royal Gold.

Trilogy Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.66.

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

In a report released today, Chris Thompson from PI Financial maintained a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver, with a price target of C$2.45. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 78.3% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Endeavour Silver has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.16.

