Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Largo Resources (NASDAQ: LGO) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Largo Resources (LGO – Research Report) and Loop Industries (LOOP – Research Report).

Largo Resources (LGO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Largo Resources today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 53.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Largo Resources with a $22.16 average price target, which is a 60.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

Loop Industries (LOOP)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Loop Industries. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Loop Industries.

