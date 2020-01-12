Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL – Research Report) and OrganiGram Holdings (OGI – Research Report).

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu maintained a Hold rating on Kirkland Lake Gold on January 9 and set a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 53.9% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kirkland Lake Gold with a $48.03 average price target.

OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)

CIBC analyst John Zamparo maintained a Buy rating on OrganiGram Holdings on January 9 and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.02, close to its 52-week low of $1.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Zamparo is ranked #5531 out of 5789 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OrganiGram Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.62, implying a 120.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

