July 8, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: First Quantum Minerals (Other OTC: FQVLF) and Canfor (Other OTC: CFPZF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLFResearch Report) and Canfor (CFPZFResearch Report).

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

In a report released today, Farooq Hamed from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on First Quantum Minerals, with a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -12.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lundin Mining, OceanaGold, and Ero Copper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for First Quantum Minerals with a $8.77 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canfor (CFPZF)

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Canfor, with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.5% and a 24.1% success rate. Swetlishoff covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Interfor, and Norbord.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canfor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.29, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019