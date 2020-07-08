Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: First Quantum Minerals (Other OTC: FQVLF) and Canfor (Other OTC: CFPZF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF – Research Report) and Canfor (CFPZF – Research Report).

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

In a report released today, Farooq Hamed from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on First Quantum Minerals, with a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -12.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lundin Mining, OceanaGold, and Ero Copper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for First Quantum Minerals with a $8.77 average price target.

Canfor (CFPZF)

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Canfor, with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.5% and a 24.1% success rate. Swetlishoff covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Interfor, and Norbord.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canfor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.29, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

