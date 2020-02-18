February 18, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: First Quantum Minerals (Other OTC: FQVLF), Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM) and Republic Services (NYSE: RSG)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLFResearch Report), Agnico Eagle (AEMResearch Report) and Republic Services (RSGResearch Report).

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera reiterated a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals yesterday and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.2% and a 37.5% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Nexa Resources SA, and Freeport-McMoRan.

First Quantum Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.66.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

In a report issued on February 14, Anita Soni from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Soni is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 43.1% success rate. Soni covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pretium Resources, Newmont Mining, and Barrick Gold.

Agnico Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.32.

Republic Services (RSG)

In a report issued on February 14, Kevin Chiang from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Republic Services, with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.43, close to its 52-week high of $100.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 65.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Republic Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.38, implying a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019