April 5, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Diamondback (NASDAQ: FANG), Stella-Jones (Other OTC: STLJF) and Wacker Chemie AG (Other OTC: WKCMF)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Diamondback (FANGResearch Report), Stella-Jones (STLJFResearch Report) and Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMFResearch Report).

Diamondback (FANG)

In a report issued on April 2, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.6% and a 30.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.22, an 86.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Stella-Jones (STLJF)

In a report issued on April 3, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stella-Jones, with a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stella-Jones is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.21.

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report issued on April 3, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital upgraded Wacker Chemie AG to Hold, with a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.09.

Faitz has an average return of 34.7% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #4781 out of 6213 analysts.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.05, representing a 27.3% upside. In a report issued on March 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR50.00 price target.

