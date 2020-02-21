Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF – Research Report) and Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report).

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.19, close to its 52-week low of $6.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.1% and a 38.2% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cleveland-Cliffs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00, representing a 49.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, CFRA also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on Pan American Silver yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.91, close to its 52-week high of $25.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 36.9% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Pan American Silver has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.74, which is a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.