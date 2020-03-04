Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Materials Stocks: Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) and MAG Silver (NYSE MKT: MAG)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Baytex Energy (BTE – Research Report) and MAG Silver (MAG – Research Report).

Baytex Energy (BTE)

In a report released today, Jordan McNiven from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy, with a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.92, close to its 52-week low of $0.82.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is ranked #4722 out of 6263 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baytex Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.06.

MAG Silver (MAG)

In a report released today, Ryan Thompson from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on MAG Silver, with a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.13, close to its 52-week low of $8.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MAG Silver with a $15.80 average price target, a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.50 price target.

