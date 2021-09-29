September 29, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wave Life Sciences (WVEResearch Report) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRMResearch Report).

Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.40, close to its 52-week low of $4.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 50.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wave Life Sciences with a $9.50 average price target, representing a 55.0% upside. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Iterum Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.55, close to its 52-week low of $0.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 41.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Iterum Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

