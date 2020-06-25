Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR), Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on United Therapeutics (UTHR – Research Report), Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO – Research Report) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT – Research Report).

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on United Therapeutics, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $121.28, close to its 52-week high of $127.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 48.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for United Therapeutics with a $152.00 average price target.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 51.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $1.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 52.6% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $109.60 average price target, a 64.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

