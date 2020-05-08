Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) and Petiq (NASDAQ: PETQ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA – Research Report), Insulet (PODD – Research Report) and Petiq (PETQ – Research Report).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

In a report released today, Jason Gerberry from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Sell rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerberry has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Gerberry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Horizon Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Menlo Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries with a $11.46 average price target, which is a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Insulet (PODD)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Insulet today and set a price target of $222.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $221.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $211.58, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Leerink Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Petiq (PETQ)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Petiq, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Petiq is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.00, implying a 34.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

