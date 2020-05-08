May 8, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) and Petiq (NASDAQ: PETQ)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVAResearch Report), Insulet (PODDResearch Report) and Petiq (PETQResearch Report).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

In a report released today, Jason Gerberry from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Sell rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerberry has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Gerberry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Horizon Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Menlo Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries with a $11.46 average price target, which is a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Insulet (PODD)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Insulet today and set a price target of $222.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $221.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $211.58, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Leerink Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Petiq (PETQ)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Petiq, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Petiq is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.00, implying a 34.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

