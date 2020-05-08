Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS – Research Report), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN – Research Report) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX – Research Report).

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Hold rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 47.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syros Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 38.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.75, which is a 127.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 42.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.69, which is a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.