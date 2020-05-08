May 8, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRSResearch Report), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXNResearch Report) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRXResearch Report).

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Hold rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 47.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syros Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 38.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.75, which is a 127.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 42.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.69, which is a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

