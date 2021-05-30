May 30, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) and Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ: ICPT)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRSResearch Report) and Intercept Pharma (ICPTResearch Report).

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

In a report issued on May 26, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.45, close to its 52-week low of $4.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 44.8% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syros Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.50, representing a 129.3% upside. In a report issued on May 26, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben reiterated a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma on May 26. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.63, close to its 52-week low of $13.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 60.9% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Strongbridge Biopharma, Larimar Therapeutics, and Clearside Biomedical.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.19, implying a 93.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, B.Riley Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

