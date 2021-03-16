March 16, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sesen Bio (SESNResearch Report) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPHResearch Report).

Sesen Bio (SESN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Sesen Bio yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sesen Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

