Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Pharnext SA (Other OTC: PNEXF)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Seattle Genetics (SGENResearch Report) and Pharnext SA (PNEXFResearch Report).

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report issued on April 17, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics, with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.87, close to its 52-week high of $136.98.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 53.5% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seattle Genetics with a $133.00 average price target, implying a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

Pharnext SA (PNEXF)

In a report issued on April 17, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital downgraded Pharnext SA to Hold, with a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.30, equals to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 25.0% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, GeNeuro SA, and Argenx Se.

Pharnext SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.98.

