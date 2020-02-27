Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) and Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report) and Radius Health (RDUS – Research Report).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.01, close to its 52-week low of $50.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $95.69 average price target, which is a 76.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Radius Health (RDUS)

Cowen & Co. analyst Chris Shibutani maintained a Hold rating on Radius Health on February 24. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 42.3% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and United Therapeutics.

Radius Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

