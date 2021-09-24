September 24, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on RedHill Biopharma (RDHLResearch Report) and BioNTech SE (BNTXResearch Report).

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on RedHill Biopharma today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.94, close to its 52-week low of $4.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 41.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RedHill Biopharma with a $19.67 average price target, representing a 315.9% upside. In a report issued on September 14, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE today and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $352.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 36.2% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $373.14 average price target, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 20, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

