Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL – Research Report) and BioNTech SE (BNTX – Research Report).

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on RedHill Biopharma today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.94, close to its 52-week low of $4.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 41.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RedHill Biopharma with a $19.67 average price target, representing a 315.9% upside. In a report issued on September 14, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE today and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $352.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 36.2% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $373.14 average price target, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 20, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

