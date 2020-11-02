Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Oxford BioMedica (Other OTC: OXBDF), Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APRE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF – Research Report), Novan (NOVN – Research Report) and Aprea Therapeutics (APRE – Research Report).

Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Oxford BioMedica today and set a price target of £14.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 45.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oxford BioMedica with a $16.25 average price target.

Novan (NOVN)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novan, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.46, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 39.6% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Hold rating on Aprea Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.81, close to its 52-week low of $21.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 39.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aprea Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.67.

