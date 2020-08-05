August 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA), BioDelivery (NASDAQ: BDSI) and Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NuVasive (NUVAResearch Report), BioDelivery (BDSIResearch Report) and Amarin (AMRNResearch Report).

NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.73.

Wittes has an average return of 18.2% when recommending NuVasive.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is ranked #731 out of 6858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVasive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.10, which is a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

BioDelivery (BDSI)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on BioDelivery yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 47.5% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioDelivery with a $8.45 average price target.

Amarin (AMRN)

In a report released yesterday, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Amarin, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.03, close to its 52-week low of $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 35.6% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.17, an 116.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

