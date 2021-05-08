May 8, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Medios AG (Other OTC: MEDOF), Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) and Carbios SA (Other OTC: COOSF)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Medios AG (MEDOFResearch Report), Galapagos (GLPGResearch Report) and Carbios SA (COOSFResearch Report).

Medios AG (MEDOF)

In a report issued on May 7, Olivier Calvet from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Medios AG, with a price target of EUR46.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Calvet is ranked #1377 out of 7498 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medios AG with a $58.63 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Galapagos (GLPG)

Kepler Capital analyst Arsene Guekam maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos on May 7 and set a price target of EUR79.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.04, close to its 52-week low of $73.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 37.6% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Guerbet SA, Nanobiotix, and Genfit SA.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.65, a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 25, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Carbios SA (COOSF)

Kepler Capital analyst Baptiste de Leudeville maintained a Buy rating on Carbios SA on May 7 and set a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.12.

Leudeville has an average return of 47.0% when recommending Carbios SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #1994 out of 7498 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carbios SA with a $57.05 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019