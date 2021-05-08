Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Medios AG (Other OTC: MEDOF), Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) and Carbios SA (Other OTC: COOSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Medios AG (MEDOF – Research Report), Galapagos (GLPG – Research Report) and Carbios SA (COOSF – Research Report).

Medios AG (MEDOF)

In a report issued on May 7, Olivier Calvet from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Medios AG, with a price target of EUR46.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Calvet is ranked #1377 out of 7498 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medios AG with a $58.63 average price target.

Galapagos (GLPG)

Kepler Capital analyst Arsene Guekam maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos on May 7 and set a price target of EUR79.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.04, close to its 52-week low of $73.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 37.6% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Guerbet SA, Nanobiotix, and Genfit SA.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.65, a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 25, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Carbios SA (COOSF)

Kepler Capital analyst Baptiste de Leudeville maintained a Buy rating on Carbios SA on May 7 and set a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.12.

Leudeville has an average return of 47.0% when recommending Carbios SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #1994 out of 7498 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carbios SA with a $57.05 average price target.

