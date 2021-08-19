August 19, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on LHC Group (LHCGResearch Report) and Acadia Healthcare (ACHCResearch Report).

LHC Group (LHCG)

Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Bowers reiterated a Buy rating on LHC Group on August 6 and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $174.44, close to its 52-week low of $170.01.

Bowers has an average return of 6.4% when recommending LHC Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Bowers is ranked #2266 out of 7625 analysts.

LHC Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $238.00, implying a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $252.00 price target.

