Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on LHC Group (LHCG – Research Report) and Acadia Healthcare (ACHC – Research Report).

LHC Group (LHCG)

Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Bowers reiterated a Buy rating on LHC Group on August 6 and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $174.44, close to its 52-week low of $170.01.

Bowers has an average return of 6.4% when recommending LHC Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Bowers is ranked #2266 out of 7625 analysts.

LHC Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $238.00, implying a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $252.00 price target.

