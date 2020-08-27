August 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Lannett (NYSE: LCI), Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) and Greenbrook Tms (Other OTC: GBOKF)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Lannett (LCIResearch Report), Abbott Labs (ABTResearch Report) and Greenbrook Tms (GBOKFResearch Report).

Lannett (LCI)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Lannett. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.05, close to its 52-week low of $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Antares Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lannett.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.19, close to its 52-week high of $103.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 71.3% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abbott Labs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.78, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF)

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus assigned a Buy rating to Greenbrook Tms, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #1037 out of 6909 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrook Tms is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.82, which is a 141.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

