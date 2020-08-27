Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Lannett (NYSE: LCI), Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) and Greenbrook Tms (Other OTC: GBOKF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Lannett (LCI – Research Report), Abbott Labs (ABT – Research Report) and Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF – Research Report).

Lannett (LCI)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Lannett. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.05, close to its 52-week low of $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Antares Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lannett.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.19, close to its 52-week high of $103.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 71.3% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abbott Labs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.78, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF)

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus assigned a Buy rating to Greenbrook Tms, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #1037 out of 6909 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrook Tms is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.82, which is a 141.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

