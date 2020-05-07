May 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Irhythm Technologies (IRTCResearch Report) and Moderna (MRNAResearch Report).

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Irhythm Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.65, close to its 52-week high of $121.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 52.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Irhythm Technologies with a $111.00 average price target.

Moderna (MRNA)

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 46.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.56, representing a -12.9% downside. In a report issued on April 29, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

