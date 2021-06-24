Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART), uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Integra Lifesciences (IART – Research Report), uniQure (QURE – Research Report) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA – Research Report).

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

In a report issued on June 22, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Integra Lifesciences. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 73.6% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Integra Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.33.

uniQure (QURE)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on uniQure on June 22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.97, close to its 52-week low of $28.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 52.3% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.14, representing a 96.9% upside. In a report issued on June 16, Chardan Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

In a report issued on June 22, Luca Issi from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.59, close to its 52-week high of $92.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.0% and a 29.6% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Intellia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.17, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

