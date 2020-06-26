June 26, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) and Community Health (NYSE: CYH)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Integra Lifesciences (IARTResearch Report) and Community Health (CYHResearch Report).

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

In a report released today, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Integra Lifesciences, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.4% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Integra Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.50.

Community Health (CYH)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Sell rating on Community Health today and set a price target of $2.40. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 55.2% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Encompass Health, and Tenet Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Community Health with a $3.98 average price target.

