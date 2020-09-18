September 18, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN), Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ImmunoGen (IMGNResearch Report), Incyte (INCYResearch Report) and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSMResearch Report).

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 71.9% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ImmunoGen with a $8.25 average price target, which is a 96.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Incyte (INCY)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Hold rating on Incyte today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 40.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $103.73 average price target.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

In a report issued on September 14, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 63.0% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Prevail Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics with a $156.00 average price target, which is a 91.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

