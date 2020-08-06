Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Humana (NYSE: HUM), Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Humana (HUM – Research Report), Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report) and Globus Medical (GMED – Research Report).

Humana (HUM)

Piper Sandler analyst Sarah James maintained a Buy rating on Humana today and set a price target of $473.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $407.63, close to its 52-week high of $412.70.

According to TipRanks.com, James is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 74.6% success rate. James covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Universal Health, and HCA Healthcare.

Humana has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $441.83, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio today and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 38.9% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.69, a 60.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

In a report released today, Matthew O’Brien from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Globus Medical, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.82, close to its 52-week high of $60.15.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Brien is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 54.9% success rate. O’Brien covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Globus Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.27, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $56.00 price target.

