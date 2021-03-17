March 17, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Grown Rogue International (Other OTC: GRUSF), Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Grown Rogue International (GRUSFResearch Report), Incyte (INCYResearch Report) and Calliditas Therapeutics (CALTResearch Report).

Grown Rogue International (GRUSF)

In a report issued on March 9, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on Grown Rogue International, with a price target of C$0.73. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Blue Lagoon Resources, Inception Mining, and THC Biomed INTL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Grown Rogue International with a $0.59 average price target.

Incyte (INCY)

In a report issued on March 10, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Incyte, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT)

LifeSci Capital analyst Rami Katkhuda maintained a Buy rating on Calliditas Therapeutics on March 10 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.41.

Katkhuda has an average return of 3.3% when recommending Calliditas Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Katkhuda is ranked #4904 out of 7395 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Calliditas Therapeutics with a $48.00 average price target, implying a 60.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

