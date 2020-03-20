March 20, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Green Growth Brands (Other OTC: GGBXF) and Delta 9 Cannabis (Other OTC: VRNDF)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Green Growth Brands (GGBXFResearch Report) and Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDFResearch Report).

Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Green Growth Brands yesterday and set a price target of C$0.85. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.07, close to its 52-week low of $0.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is ranked #1345 out of 6124 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Green Growth Brands with a $0.59 average price target.

Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Hold rating on Delta 9 Cannabis today and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.30, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is ranked #1243 out of 6124 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delta 9 Cannabis is a Hold with an average price target of $0.41.

