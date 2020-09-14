September 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gilead Sciences (GILDResearch Report) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGRResearch Report).

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.90, close to its 52-week low of $60.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 43.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.06.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

In a report issued on September 11, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 61.6% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $19.14 average price target, implying an 86.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

