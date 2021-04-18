Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN – Research Report) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report).

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report issued on April 14, Daniel Busby from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Busby is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 41.7% success rate. Busby covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.60, implying a 101.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Hold rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals on April 15 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.74, close to its 52-week low of $7.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 38.1% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Iterum Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.20, representing a 95.5% upside. In a report issued on April 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

