April 18, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXNResearch Report) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INOResearch Report).

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report issued on April 14, Daniel Busby from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Busby is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 41.7% success rate. Busby covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.60, implying a 101.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Hold rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals on April 15 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.74, close to its 52-week low of $7.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 38.1% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Iterum Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.20, representing a 95.5% upside. In a report issued on April 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019