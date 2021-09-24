Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP), Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP – Research Report), Abbott Labs (ABT – Research Report) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH – Research Report).

Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP)

JMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin maintained a Buy rating on Erytech Pharma SA on July 22 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.3% and a 36.7% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Erytech Pharma SA with a $13.00 average price target.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs on August 31 and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.30, close to its 52-week high of $129.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abbott Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.10, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 23, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

In a report issued on September 15, Vikram Purohit from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Theravance Biopharma, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.09, close to its 52-week low of $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Purohit ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -24.2% and a 16.0% success rate. Purohit covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axsome Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, and Hookipa Pharma.

Theravance Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.75, a 63.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $7.00 price target.

