September 24, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP), Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Erytech Pharma SA (ERYPResearch Report), Abbott Labs (ABTResearch Report) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPHResearch Report).

Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP)

JMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin maintained a Buy rating on Erytech Pharma SA on July 22 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.3% and a 36.7% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Erytech Pharma SA with a $13.00 average price target.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs on August 31 and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.30, close to its 52-week high of $129.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abbott Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.10, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 23, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

In a report issued on September 15, Vikram Purohit from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Theravance Biopharma, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.09, close to its 52-week low of $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Purohit ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -24.2% and a 16.0% success rate. Purohit covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axsome Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, and Hookipa Pharma.

Theravance Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.75, a 63.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $7.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

